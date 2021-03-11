Anti-smog guns on the cards to check pollution in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 22

Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has proposed to purchase seven anti-smog guns in order to curtail high pollution level in the city. The industrial hub of the state is among the most-polluted cities in the country, with the ambient air quality index regularly being recorded in poor and very poor categories.

Officials of the civic body said a budget of Rs 2 crore to acquire these guns has been proposed. Two large anti-smog guns will be installed on vehicles while five small ones will be stationed at selected spots, the officials said. Sources claimed that the water-throwing capacity of the guns will be able to clean the air in a radius of 30m. One of the immobile guns will be installed at the MCF headquarters while other devices are expected to be set up at points where population density is high, a senior official said.

#Environment #Pollution