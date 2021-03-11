'Anti-Terrorist Squad' to be set up in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that an “Anti-Terrorist Squad” will be constituted in the state and officers of the rank of the DIG and SP will be deployed in it.

Vij was presiding over a meeting to review the security situation in the state with senior officers of the home and the police departments today. Vij said in view of the recent attack on the headquarters of the Intelligence wing in Mohali, and in Karnal, there was a need to beef up security in the state.

Issuing directions to the officials, Vij said to restrain anti-national elements, we have to keep a tab on the release of anti-national video messages on the social media.

With regard to security, the Home Minister asked the officials to install night vision CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions, especially crowded areas, where the probability of such incidents was usually high and take the help of social organisations and institutions.

Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in entire Haryana so that no unknown and anti-social person was able to live anywhere in the state.

At the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora said the security audit of all police offices and government buildings in the state would be conducted so that no untoward incident took place. Also, the security of VIPs would be further strengthened and emphasis would be laid to enhance vigil at bus stops, railway stations, malls, cinema halls and crowded areas.

PK Agrawal, DGP, said a campaign would also be launched to sensitise people about unclaimed objects. He said meetings would be held with police officers of border states and intelligence information would be shared so that security could be beefed up.

Mohali RPG attack trigger

Due to the recent rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the headquarters of the Intelligence wing in Mohali...and (arrests) near the Karnal toll plaza, there is a need to beef up security in the state. — Anil Vij, Home Minister