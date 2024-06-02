Anurag Dhanda: BJP kept youth away from jobs

Rohtak, June 1
Reacting to the High Court’s order about the quashing of socio-economic criteria in the recruitment process in the state, Aam Aadmi Party’s senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda said the BJP government’s intention had never been to provide employment to the youth, hence it framed wrong policies to keep them away from jobs. “The High Court’s verdict clearly shows that the BJP government was betraying the youth through unconstitutional policies,” alleged Dhanda.
