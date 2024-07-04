Anurag Rastogi is new Home Secretary as Haryana government effects administrative reshuffle

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, July 4
The Haryana government on Thursday night effected the much-awaited transfers and postings of IAS officers.
The 1990 batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi is the new Home Secretary.
The charge of Home Secretary was earlier held by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad.
The reshuffle was expected right after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections in June.
Sources said the government was unable to decide on the new Home Secretary, resulting in the delay.
The reshuffle assumes significance since Assembly elections are due in October this year.
Sources said it would be the last major reshuffle by the Nayab Singh Saini government in which a few deputy commissioners are also likely to be changed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's victory parade
'Huge turnout of fans to welcome us shows they were as despe...
Never seen Rohit Sharma so emotional in 15 years like he was after final, says Virat Kohli
As the youngest member of the class of 2011, Kohli had seen ...
Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court amid pending elevation issues
Justice Nagu has been serving as an Acting Chief Justice of ...
2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people
Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...
Neighbours divided over Hathras stampede main accused Madhukar’s ‘fault’
Madhukar, they say, worked as a junior engineer and was also...