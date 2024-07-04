Anurag Rastogi is new Home Secretary as Haryana government effects administrative reshuffle

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, July 4

The Haryana government on Thursday night effected the much-awaited transfers and postings of IAS officers.

The 1990 batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi is the new Home Secretary.

The charge of Home Secretary was earlier held by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad.

The reshuffle was expected right after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections in June.

Sources said the government was unable to decide on the new Home Secretary, resulting in the delay.

The reshuffle assumes significance since Assembly elections are due in October this year.

Sources said it would be the last major reshuffle by the Nayab Singh Saini government in which a few deputy commissioners are also likely to be changed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.