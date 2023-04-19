Anurag Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri tops NDA exam

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 18

Anurag Sangwan (18), hailing from Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri, has topped in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Anurag had been preparing for the NDA examination, along with his schooling. He will take his Class XII exam in Gurugram.

Anurag’s father Jivak Sangwan, who is in a private job and settled in Gurugram, said Anurag used to take part in the school Olympiad and performed well in the studies and various competitions.

“I urged him to prepare for the NDA exam and filled his form for the test in September. Though he was confident of his selection, it came as a surprise when we found his name on the top of the list,” said the proud father.

Jivak said that Anurag had given preference for the Army. “I am elated at the fact that he chose the NDA and is the topper. Though there has been no member of our family in the defence forces, it has been a tradition in our village Chandeni to serve in the Army,” he said.