Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

Gurugram, February 10

A portion of roof from sixth floor to ground floor collapsed in Chintal Paradiso High Rise Society in Sector 109, Gurugram, on late Thursday.

Two persons were reported dead and six trapped till filing of the report though there was no official confirmation and NDRF team was still busy in rescue operations.

The accident occurred as renovation work was going on in the 6th floor flat in D block of this society. A room on the floor was under renovation and its drawing room floor collapsed.

All roofs and floors starting from the sixth floor to the ground floor of the building collapsed at once.

Though majority of flats were empty, some people are feared buried in the debris. One of trapped residents is believed to be an employee of PMO who had reached home with family from airport minutes before the accident.

Residents have accused builder of negligence and poor construction quality but the builders in their official statement have held renovation contractor responsible.

“This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as safety of our residents is of utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigation we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by contractor in apartment led to the incident. We are cooperating with authorities and ensuring all support,” said Chintel in their statement.

No official statement has been released by Gurugram administration yet.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the rescue operation following the incident. He tweeted: “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram.” “I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone’s safety,” the CM added.