Apex court defers hearing on Haryana domicile quota law

New Delhi, February 14

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the Haryana Government’s petition against a Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying a law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs.

A Bench led by Justice LN Rao agreed to take it up on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that he needed to argue the matter on interim relief.

Earlier, the top court had on Friday asked the Solicitor General if it should hear all such matters pending in various high courts together.

Pointing out that similar laws have been passed in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and they have been challenged in the high courts, the Bench had asked Mehta to verify it and gather the details.