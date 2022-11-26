App to connect cane farmers with Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

Aiming at providing benefits to sugarcane farmers registered under the Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill, a ‘Ganna App’ has been launched by the mill authorities for farmers. Farmers will be connected with the mill round-the-clock as they will be given each and every information regarding crushing season, farmers’ schedule to arrive, status of crushing yard, transfer of payment and other details on their mobile phones through the app.

Will provide all information We have launched ‘Ganna app’ two days ago for our farmers. After downloading it, farmers will get each and every information they require related to the crushing season and payment on their mobile phone. — Dr Pooja Bharti, Managing Director, Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill

Apart from it, farmers will get other important information related to varieties of sugarcane being cultivated in the area. The mill authorities claimed that this app would help in eliminating middlemen. “As many as 2,650 sugarcane farmers are connected with the mill in this crushing season. This is the 47th season of this mill that started on November 15,” said Dr Pooja Bharti, Managing Director (MD), Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill.

“We have launched ‘Ganna app’ two days ago for our farmers. After downloading it, farmers will get each and every information they require related to the crushing season and payment on their mobile phone,” the MD said.

“The link of this app is being shared with registered farmers and they can log in with a password provided to them,” the MD added.

“Training is also being given to farmers to make them app friendly,” the MD said.

“We have issued an advance calendar of data for farmers and time of bringing their produce at the mill,” the MD added. She further said all arrangements had been made for sugarcane farmers. “Night stay facility is available for farmers at the mill. For providing food to farmers at Rs 10 per plate, Atal Kisan Mazdoor canteen will operational at the mill,” the MD said.