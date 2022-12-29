Haryana: Applicants seek lifetime validity of HTET, STET certificates

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 28

The youth of state, who have been denied chance to get government jobs despite having cleared Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) and School Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) exams have demanded that the validity of their certificates be extended as per guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The aspirants point out that the NCTE had granted lifetime validity to CTET exam, following which the Haryana CM had also announced to make HTET and STET certification valid for life.

Still, a large number of qualified youths have been denied the chance to get employed as schoolteachers in the state as the certificates of those who qualified the aforesaid exams before 2015 have been declared invalid by the state authorities.

“We met Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD to the CM, and raised our demand to extend the validity of HTET, STET certificates from seven years to lifetime in accordance with the NCTE guidelines,” said Shashikant Mishra, who led a delegation of the Patra Adhyapak Sangh, Haryana.