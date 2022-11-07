Applications invited for govt accommodation in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Haryana Government has invited applications for the allotment of government houses in Chandigarh and Panchkula on the portal https://awas.haryanapwd.gov.in.

The HRAWAS portal has reportedly made the process of allotment of government accommodation to employees more transparent.

An official spokesperson said as per the tentative schedule for the current allotment cycle (November-2022), dates of submission/updation of online applications and giving preference for out-of-turn allotment (on medical basis) on the portal are scheduled from November 4 to 15, up to 11.59 pm.

Submission/updation of online applications and giving preference for all other categories of applicants is scheduled from November 4 to 25, up to 11.59 pm.

The date of uploading the tentative seniority list on the portal is expected to be around November 30.

Filing of claims/objections regarding the seniority list is tentatively scheduled from December 1 to 3. The publication of the final seniority list will be on December 7 and the allotment of houses will be made on December 16.

The spokesperson further said that the applicants were advised to get their HRMS details updated from their department/office concerned before submitting/updating their applications for the current allotment cycle as the seniority list will be generated as per details of applicants fetched from the HRMS portal.

Key dates

Submission/updation of online applications and giving preference for out-of-turn allotment (on medical basis) scheduled from November 4 to 15 (up to 11.59 pm)

Submission/updation of online applications and giving preference for all other categories of applicants scheduled from November 4 to 25 (up to 11.59 pm)

#Panchkula