Applications invited for post of coaches

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

The Haryana Sports Department has invited applications for the post of head coaches in various sports disciplines. The posts will be filled on contract basis under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited and the last date to apply online is April 21.

An official spokesperson said applications had been invited for the post of head coach for hockey, tie commando, table tennis, volleyball, judo, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting etc. Along with this, applications for sports psychotherapist, nutritionist, strength and conditioning expert etc. have also been invited.

Eligible candidates may submit their applications through online mode. The link to apply and other information related to the posts is available at https://hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in/.