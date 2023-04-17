Applications invited for post of coaches

Chandigarh, April 16
The Haryana Sports Department has invited applications for the post of head coaches in various sports disciplines. The posts will be filled on contract basis under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited and the last date to apply online is April 21.
An official spokesperson said applications had been invited for the post of head coach for hockey, tie commando, table tennis, volleyball, judo, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting etc. Along with this, applications for sports psychotherapist, nutritionist, strength and conditioning expert etc. have also been invited.
Eligible candidates may submit their applications through online mode. The link to apply and other information related to the posts is available at https://hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in/.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...