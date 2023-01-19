Apply for Bhim Award by Feb 28

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 18

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has invited applications for Bhim Award for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The award is conferred to sportspersons for their outstanding performance. Candidates can submit a form available at the department’s website before February 28. They can submit the application with the District Sports Officers.

Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Director Pankaj Nain said the award carried a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a replica of Bhim and a blazer. The recipient is also givenRs 5,000 per month, he said.