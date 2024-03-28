Appoint nodal officers for mosquito control activities: DC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

The office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has instructed all heads of departments of government offices to appoint nodal officers for conducting mosquito control activities.

In an order, DC Vikram Singh said all the departments need to follow the guidelines regarding the preventive and control measures for vector-borne diseases (VBD) and take steps to achieve the target of zero indigenous Malaria cases and reduction in the outbreak of other diseases like dengue, chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis in 2024. He said the measures should come in force immediately so that Haryana could achieve the target of being a Malaria-free state.

“This requires all the preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic measures before the start of the season of transmission of VBD,” said the letter.

According to the district authorities, besides a nodal officer, a standby nodal officer would be appointed for observing every Friday as Dry Day, in case of non-availability of the nodal officer . The Nodal officers will function in all the district administration offices to ensure mosquito control activities and provide a mosquito-free environment.

