Approval to smart water supply project for Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 13

Board of Directors of Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) has given nod to the smart water supply solution for the city as well as for 15 villages within the boundary of the Karnal Municipal Corporation. Earlier, it was planned for the city area only, but now the rural area of the KMC limits have been included in the start supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) based smart water supply solution.

The KSCL has floated a tender of this project which, as per the officials, will make the legacy system hi-tech. The authorities are hopeful that the execution of work is expected to start in April. The deadline of this project will be June 2023. Under this project, the agency will install sensors, pressure and flow meters to measure and control the volume, pressure, leakages detection to ensure quality of water and real-time pipe bursts detection in the water supply network.

It will also help the authorities in determining the water supply and consumption in the city in real time . Besides, it will also help in assessing the non-revenue water.

“After getting the permission from the board of directors, we have floated a tender of this project which will ensure clean and pure water to the residents,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL.About the working of the project, Anish Yadav informed that this new system would be integrated with the command and control centre of the KSCL in Sector 12 KMC office, where a team of experts will monitor, manage and collect data from the electrical and instrumentation sensors to be installed at all 190 tubewells and identified key points across the city for strengthening the water supply system. The complete pipe network will be mapped on GIS, which will also help in determining the leakage and future requirement to lay the pipeline. After finding any problems such as leakage, contamination in water, mechanical failure at pumping and booster station, the experts will convey it to the field team, which will fix it in a stipulated time, said Yadav.

This system will help in maintaining pressure of water, efficient complaint redressal and monitoring of the supply network of water. Besides, replacement of damaged pipes will also be covered under this project.

There will be a liquid chlorine dosing system automation and residual chlorine transmitter for making water safe for drinking by disinfecting the water through chlorination under safe limits, which will reduce the probability of waterborne diseases. Besides, TDS and turbidity sensors will also be installed on the pipe network to check the quality of water. The CEO said to keep a vigil at water supply tubewells for safety purpose, CCTV cameras will also be installed at all tubewells.

Rs 67 crore to be spent on project