Approval to smart water supply project for Karnal

Will cover 15 KMC villages too | Tender floated, work likely to begin in April

Approval to smart water supply project for Karnal

Board of Directors of Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) has given nod to the smart water supply solution for the city as well as for 15 villages within the boundary of the Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 13

Board of Directors of Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) has given nod to the smart water supply solution for the city as well as for 15 villages within the boundary of the Karnal Municipal Corporation. Earlier, it was planned for the city area only, but now the rural area of the KMC limits have been included in the start supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) based smart water supply solution.

Will ensure clean, pure water

After getting permission from the board of directors, we have floated a tender of this project, which will ensure clean and pure water to residents. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL

The KSCL has floated a tender of this project which, as per the officials, will make the legacy system hi-tech. The authorities are hopeful that the execution of work is expected to start in April. The deadline of this project will be June 2023. Under this project, the agency will install sensors, pressure and flow meters to measure and control the volume, pressure, leakages detection to ensure quality of water and real-time pipe bursts detection in the water supply network.

It will also help the authorities in determining the water supply and consumption in the city in real time . Besides, it will also help in assessing the non-revenue water.

“After getting the permission from the board of directors, we have floated a tender of this project which will ensure clean and pure water to the residents,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL.About the working of the project, Anish Yadav informed that this new system would be integrated with the command and control centre of the KSCL in Sector 12 KMC office, where a team of experts will monitor, manage and collect data from the electrical and instrumentation sensors to be installed at all 190 tubewells and identified key points across the city for strengthening the water supply system. The complete pipe network will be mapped on GIS, which will also help in determining the leakage and future requirement to lay the pipeline. After finding any problems such as leakage, contamination in water, mechanical failure at pumping and booster station, the experts will convey it to the field team, which will fix it in a stipulated time, said Yadav.

This system will help in maintaining pressure of water, efficient complaint redressal and monitoring of the supply network of water. Besides, replacement of damaged pipes will also be covered under this project.

There will be a liquid chlorine dosing system automation and residual chlorine transmitter for making water safe for drinking by disinfecting the water through chlorination under safe limits, which will reduce the probability of waterborne diseases. Besides, TDS and turbidity sensors will also be installed on the pipe network to check the quality of water. The CEO said to keep a vigil at water supply tubewells for safety purpose, CCTV cameras will also be installed at all tubewells.

Rs 67 crore to be spent on project

  • The new system will be integrated with the command and control centre of the KSCL in Sector 12 KMC office, where a team of experts will monitor, manage and collect data.
  • The complete pipe network will be mapped on GIS, which will also help in determining the leakage and future requirement to lay the pipeline.
  • A sum of Rs67 crore will be spent on this project and the contractor has to operate and maintain it for five years

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

Foolproof security for Modi’s rally in Jalandhar today

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Farm unions to show black flags today

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams