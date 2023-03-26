Aravalli Green Wall Project takes off from Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 25

Launching the Aravalli Green Wall Project from Tikli village here today, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said India was moving fast under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Now, the work of promoting environment protection and ayurveda, increasing resources in rural India, empowering farmers through farmer producer organisations and women through self-help groups was also being done, said the minister.

“The Aravalli mountain range, along with giving breath to the surrounding area, including the national capital Delhi, also prevents the desert from growing. This Green Wall scheme, the work of planting saplings will be done in about 26,000 acres of five districts — Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Mahendergarh and Faridabad of Haryana. Apart from this, about 15 lakh acres from Delhi to Gujarat will be made green. Many other types of plants, including medicinal, will be planted here. Under the project, social, religious, educational and other institutions of Gurugram and nearby districts will work together for the development of the Aravallis. Due to this, eco-tourism will be promoted in the area,” said Yadav while addressing the gathering.

He added that, along with the Green Wall scheme, 75 reservoirs would be developed to encourage greenery in five districts. Of these, Shramdaan work of ponds was going on in Bandhwari, Ghata and Tikli of Gurugram, at four places in Rewari, five in Faridabad and three in Nuh.

On the occasion, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department Vineet Garg, Director General of Forests CP Goyal, PCCF Jagdish Chandra, APCCF Vivek Saxena, Gurugram CCF Vasavi Tyagi, DFO Rajiv Tejayan and Badshahpur’s SDM Satish Yadav were present.

Promoting water conservation

As part of the ongoing activities related to World Forestry Day, to encourage greenery and water conservation in the Aravalli mountain range, the Centre has started the Aravalli Green Wall Project in collaboration with the Haryana Government