Archaeological sites’ importance highlighted

Sirsa, April 8

Students of the Department of History and Archaeology at Chaudhary Devi Lal University recently visited the archaeological sites of Agroha and Rakhigarhi.

Prof Monika Verma, head, Department of History and Archaeology, said department professors Neelam Rani and Praveen Kumar went with the students to the sites.

Prof Neelam apprised the students of the historical significance of Agroha, the ancient capital of the Agroha kingdom. Students also saw artefacts spanning from the third century (BCE) to the 13th century (CE).

The students also visited Rakhi Garhi, a site of the Indus Valley Civilisation, where they received detailed information about excavation techniques and the importance of 3D measurement methods.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India interacted with students.

Besides, Maan Vishwa, a member of Astitva Sangthan, told the university students about the significance of antiquities.

