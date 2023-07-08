 Archaeologists discover ‘cremation patch’ of Painted Grey Ware era in Palwal area : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Archaeologists discover ‘cremation patch’ of Painted Grey Ware era in Palwal area

Archaeologists discover ‘cremation patch’ of Painted Grey Ware era in Palwal area

Archaeologists discover ‘cremation patch’ of Painted Grey Ware era in Palwal area

The site suspected to be a cremation ground in Manpur.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 7

In what could be the discovery of the year, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India has stumbled upon a suspected cremation patch, which could be first ever discovered in the Painted Grey Ware (PGW) era believed to be stretching from 2,000 to 1,000 BC. The patch has been discovered in the ongoing excavation at the Kaserua Khera mound in Manpur village, which is situated in the Hathin block of Palwal district, by a team led by archaeologist Gunjan Shrivastav.

The diggings started in February and the team has made many path-breaking discoveries, including this ritualistic patch, which according to the preliminary evidence appears to be a human cremation ground.

“The section of the mound has 2-m deposit of PGW. The area has yielded a burning patch of 20 m x 1 m. The patch has plenty of PGW sherds, Red Ware sherds, animal bones, both charred and otherwise, as well as two burnt human jaw s and a portion on human skull. This suggests that this was related to some type of ritual activities during the PGW period. The possibility of its association with the cremation practice of human body is not being ruled out. A type of verified clay lumps has been found at many places within the burnt patch and such formation is often found in the cremation of human beings even in modern days," reads the excavation report from the site.

Assistant archaeologist Kumar Saurbah said the inspection and study of the patch was on. "If the above contention is correct, the history of human cremation can be traced back to the PGW period or roughly 3,000 BCE. This will be the first cremation site of the PGW era. The mound has been rewarding in many ways. Unfortunately, the main deposit of the PGW period has been levelled by villagers for agriculture. But still a large number of the PGW sherds are found in excavation. The PGW constitutes about 14 per cent of the total pot collection, which is very rare. In most of the excavation, the PGW constitutes 2 per cent to 5 per cent of the total pot sherds. Therefore, this site is one of the richest PGW sites," said Kumar.

According to the team, for the first time in the history of the PGW excavation, an animal motif has been found depicted on a PGW pot sherd. It is a four-legged animal with a horn and tail visible. The body portion of the animal is filled with dots, making it look like a deer. The site has a rich variety of PGW in terms of painting, designs, fabric and colours.

Pottery painted with geometric patterns

  • The Painted Grey Ware culture (PGW) is an iron-age Indo-Aryan culture of the western Gangetic plain and the Ghaggar Hakra Valley.
  • The fine grey pottery is painted with geometric patterns in black. The PGW culture is associated with village and town settlements, domesticated horses, ivory working, and the advent of iron metallurgy.
  • Although most PGW sites were small farming villages, the PGW culture probably corresponded to the middle and late Vedic period, i.e., the Kuru-Panchala kingdom, the first large state in the Indian subcontinent after the decline of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

4
Nation

Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case

5
Nation

Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress

6
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

7
Punjab

Batala firing: Punjab Police arrest main accused from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district

8
Nation

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

9
Delhi

As prices surge, fast food giant McDonald's drops tomatoes from its menu

10
Nation

Know the average cost of a veg and non-veg thali in India and the reason why it concerns all?

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects ‘planned’ murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts