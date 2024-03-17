Archaeology Dept starts tours to Agroha, Rakhigarhi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 16

In an initiative to promote tourism at the archaeological sites of Rakhigarhi and Agroha, a group of 30 tourists, having interest in ancient history, visited Rakhigarhi and Agroha sites in the district today.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums of Haryana organised this one-day tour for 30 persons from Delhi today. Banani Bhatacharya, deputy director, Archaeology and Museums, said it was the first tour organised to Rakhigarhi and Agroha sites. “The department has planned these trips for tourists from other destinations in Haryana. The state has a rich cultural and archaeological heritage that could boost popular tourist spots,” she said. Dinesh Sheoran, former sarpanch of Rakhigarhi village, also associated with the tour, said Rakhigarhi was an internationally renowned Harappan site which had drawn the interest of archaeologists from across the world. “However, there is a need for regular flow of tourists to these places which will not only establish these as tourism sites for regular tourists, but also open up commercial avenues for local residents,” he said. Sheoran said Director of the Archaeology and Museums Amit Khatri had taken this initiative by roping in a private firm which sponsored the tour under the corporate social responsibility funds.

