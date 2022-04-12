Archery coach suspended

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 11

Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Monday gave orders for the suspension of an archery coach after finding several anomalies in the numbers of players and attendance register at a sports centre here.

The minister was conducting a surprise check of the sports centre running in the ground of Hindu Senior Secondary School.

The Sports Minister said he had received a complaint against the coach that he did not come to centre on time and had maintained fake accounts of players in his register. Taking note over it, Singh conducted a raid. The coach has reportedly shown fake numbers of players to maintain his sports centre.