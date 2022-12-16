Architect held in bribery case

Karnal, December 15
Private architect Varun Dutt has been arrested in connection with the August 31 arrest of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Junior Engineer Praduman, a resident of Sector 13.
The JE was allegedly arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the issuance of a completion certificate of a building. In addition to bribe, the Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, has also seized Rs 19,93,100 from his residence.
Dutt was accused of accepting bribe on behalf of the JE and other officials of the HSVP for the issuance of completion certificates, said Inspector Sachin of the Karnal Vigilance Bureau.
“Arrested on Monday, Dutt was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday,” he added. Earlier, the Estate Officer (EO), HSVP, was also arrested in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’