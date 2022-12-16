Architect held in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 15

Private architect Varun Dutt has been arrested in connection with the August 31 arrest of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Junior Engineer Praduman, a resident of Sector 13.

The JE was allegedly arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the issuance of a completion certificate of a building. In addition to bribe, the Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, has also seized Rs 19,93,100 from his residence.

Dutt was accused of accepting bribe on behalf of the JE and other officials of the HSVP for the issuance of completion certificates, said Inspector Sachin of the Karnal Vigilance Bureau.

“Arrested on Monday, Dutt was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday,” he added. Earlier, the Estate Officer (EO), HSVP, was also arrested in the case.

