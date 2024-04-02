Arhtiyas protest for two hours, demand hike in commission

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 1

On a call given by the Haryana State Arhtiyas Association, scores of arhtiyas of Karnal today protested for two hours to press for their demands. Their demands include raising the commission from Rs 46 per quintal to 2.5 per cent of the total amount of the procured wheat. They have also sought that the government should procure the farmers’ produce from arhtiyas. The arhtiyas association has announced to hold similar protests for four more days till April 5 for two hours daily.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said earlier they used to get 2.5 per cent commission for the procurement till 2022, but now it was fixed at Rs 46 per quintal, which was not sufficient. “We want the commission to be raised to 2.5 per cent of the total amount of wheat procured as it was earlier,” said Chaudhary.

He said they had been raising this issue for the past two years, but only assurances were given. “We will protest till April 5 for two hours daily to press for our demands,” he added. He also demanded restoration of commission for the arhtiyas who sell their produce in silos across the state. “Earlier, the arhtiyas were given commission but now it has been stopped. The government should start it again,” he added.

