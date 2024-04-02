Arhtiyas protest for two hours, demand hike in commission

Karnal, April 1
On a call given by the Haryana State Arhtiyas Association, scores of arhtiyas of Karnal today protested for two hours to press for their demands. Their demands include raising the commission from Rs 46 per quintal to 2.5 per cent of the total amount of the procured wheat. They have also sought that the government should procure the farmers’ produce from arhtiyas. The arhtiyas association has announced to hold similar protests for four more days till April 5 for two hours daily.
Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said earlier they used to get 2.5 per cent commission for the procurement till 2022, but now it was fixed at Rs 46 per quintal, which was not sufficient. “We want the commission to be raised to 2.5 per cent of the total amount of wheat procured as it was earlier,” said Chaudhary.
He said they had been raising this issue for the past two years, but only assurances were given. “We will protest till April 5 for two hours daily to press for our demands,” he added. He also demanded restoration of commission for the arhtiyas who sell their produce in silos across the state. “Earlier, the arhtiyas were given commission but now it has been stopped. The government should start it again,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...