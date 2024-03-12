Armed robbers target shopkeeper

Rohtak, March 11
A shopkeeper in Kalanaur was allegedly looted by three youths at gunpoint on Sunday.
In a complaint to the police, the shopkeeper, Amit, said the youths entered the shop and started looking at garments on display.
“They selected garments worth Rs 5,400 and instead of making the payment, pointed a gun at me. They also demanded Rs 10,000 from me. I handed over some cash to them, following which they fled with the garments and the money,” said the shopkeeper.
The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.
The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the miscreants. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
