Arms licences to be digitalised

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 27

The Gurugram police will digitalise arms licences. Arms licence holders in Gurugram will now get a smart card for their licence. The police have started preparations to launch the new initiative. smart cards will have all information of a weapon and its owner. According to the police, 6,627 people have arms licences in the district. Last year, the police cancelled 101 licences. This year, 23 licences have been cancelled so far.

Till now, arms licence holders were given booklets by the police, which kept record of arms and bullets manually.

The arms owners usually face difficulty in keeping booklets. The entire record is written with a pen in the booklet. There are also complaints of tampering with records in the booklet. Keeping all these issues in view, a plan to give smart cards to licence holders was prepared.

A senior police officer said smart card of licence would have all information about owner of an arms, including his photograph, licence number, complete address and mobile number. Besides date and year of expiring of licence would also be mentioned. The police would get licence-related information with just one click of the mouse. Smart card would be like an Aadhaar card.

Deepak Gehlawat, DCP (Headquarters), said, “The police will start providing smart cards to licence holders from July. The booklet given earlier will be withdrawn.”