Army chopper makes precautionary landing

Chandigarh, September 18
A Chetak helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation Corps made a precautionary landing in the fields near Yamunanagar following a suspected technical fault.
After landing, the helicopter was checked for its fitness and subsequently flown safely back to its base.
According to Western Command Headquarters, the aircrew and passengers are safe and there is no report of any damage to the helicopter of private property. Chetaks are light helicopters of French origin dating back to the early 1960s. These are used for communication and recce duties. Some have also been equipped with air to ground missiles for anti-tank roles.
