Army man killed, son hurt in road accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 10

A 40-year-old Army man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a private bus at Bilaspur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday night. His son, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured. An FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjeet, a resident of Rathiwas village. The incident occurred as he was returning to duty on Thursday night after a month-long leave. His son Vishant was accompanying him to drop him off at the Bilaspur bus stand on a bike, with Sanjeet driving the bike.

A private bus traveling from Jaipur collided with the motorcycle carrying both father and son, resulting in serious injuries to both. Army man Sanjeet succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital.

Vishant, after receiving initial treatment, was referred to a private hospital in Delhi. Following the accident, the driver of the bus fled the scene.

In response to a complaint lodged by Kapoor Singh, a resident of Rathiwas village and relative of the deceased, an FIR was filed against the unidentified bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said, “An FIR has been registered, and we are actively searching for the accused bus driver. The body has been handed over to the family following the postmortem examination conducted today.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #Gurugram