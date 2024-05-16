Army was helpless during Congress regime: CM

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 15

Lambasting Congress leaders, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today alleged that the opposition party had always grabbed votes from the poor by making promises for their welfare but it never fulfilled them even though it held the reins of the nation for decades.

“The Congress showed many dreams to the poor in the past elections, but it did nothing to eliminate their poverty. The Congress leaders worked to fill their houses with the money meant for welfare schemes. Before 2014, there was an atmosphere of fear among the people due to the erroneous policies of the Congress government,” alleged Saini at a public meeting here on Tuesday evening.

He said, “Whenever terrorists indulged in nefarious activities, the Congress government remained silent. At that time, the lives of the common man were at stake. The Army was helpless then. If its officers took action against terrorists, they had to face court martial. However, the BJP, after coming into power in 2014, worked tirelessly to put a check on terrorist activities,” he added.

“Today, the Army kills terrorists by carrying out surgical strikes even in Pakistan’s homeland. Stone-pelters have disappeared from Kashmir. It has happened due to the strong approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards eliminating terrorism from the nation. India has emerged as a powerful nation across the word and Indians living abroad also know that PM Modi is standing with them in case of any emergency,” said Saini.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma, the CM said, “Your vote would work to take the nation forward.” Later, he also attended a felicitation function organized by industrialists at the Kharawar bypass here.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Nayab Singh Saini #Rohtak