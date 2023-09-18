Army’s Chetak helicopter makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 18

Army’s Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing at Shadipur village of Yamunanagar district on Monday due to a technical issue.

The helicopter was flown safely to the base after checking for its fitness.

After getting information of the landing of the helicopter, Yamunanagar district police reached the spot.

According to information, a large number of villagers also gathered near the spot and the police personnel kept them at a distance from the chopper which remained on the ground for about 30 minutes.

Yamunanagar Sadar SHO Joginder Singh told the media persons that he went to Shadipur village to ensure security of the Army helicopter.

About the emergency landing, Defence public relation officer at Chandigarh said, “On a routine sortie on September18, Army's Chetak helicopter carried out a precautionary landing near Yamunanagar due to a technical issue. After landing, the helicopter was checked for its fitness, and subsequently, was flown safely to the base. The pilots and passengers of the helicopter are safe and there is no report of any damage to the helicopter or any private property.”

