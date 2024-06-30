Army’s D5 mobike expedition flagged off

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 29

A team of 16 riders, who are part of D5 Motorcycle Expedition traversing along Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu and Srinagar and will go the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, was flagged off from the Ambala Cantonment by Lieutenant-General Rahul R Singh, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps on Saturday.

The team which was flagged in at the Ambala Cantonment on Friday by Major-General Anoop Shinghal, General Officer Commanding, Deep Strikers Division, will now ride to Amritsar.

As per the Army spokesperson, the Indian Army’s D5 (Dinjan, Dhanushkodi, Dwarka, Delhi and Drass) Motorcycle Expedition to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas — Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War— was earlier Flagged-off on June 12 from three corners of the country from Dwarka (west), Dhanushkodi (south) and Dinjan (east). The three teams consisting of 32 riders in a display of indomitable spirit of Kargil War heroes in their hearts, after traversing across the country congregated in Delhi and were flagged off by General Manoj Pande, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, from the National War Memorial, Delhi, on June 27.

The riders beyond Delhi are traversing in two teams with 16 each on two different routes— one along Zojila, Sarchu, Nyoma axis and the other through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu and Srinagar route — will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 8.

At each halt, the riders in will participate in commemorative events and interact with Veer Naris, veterans, awardees and local community to spread the spirit of inclusiveness and patriotism.

