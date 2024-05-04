Around 80% wheat lifted from Yamunanagar grain markets

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 3

In a major relief to farmers, 79.86 per cent of wheat has been lifted from the grain markets of Yamunanagar district. According to information, as many as 2,64,873 MT wheat was purchased by government agencies in all 13 grain markets of the district till May 2.

2,11,532 MT wheat was lifted and now only 53,341 MT wheat was lying in the grain markets. According to information, the highest 95.01 per cent wheat (4758 MT) was lifted from Jathlana grain market.

As many as 91.36 per cent wheat (35398 MT) lifting was reported from Jagadhri grain market followed by 86.48 per cent (32215 MT) from Saraswati Nagar grain market, 84.52 per cent (32138 MT) from Pratap Nagar grain market, 80.71 per cent (21934 MT) from Bilaspur grain market, 80.62 per cent (208 MT) from Yamunanagar grain market and 75.49 per cent (3474 MT) from Kharwan grain market.

Similarly, 73.47 per cent (5919 MT) wheat was lifted from Rashulpur grain market, followed by 73.24 per cent (7816 MT) from Ranjitpur grain market, 72.05 per cent (22360 MT) from Chhachhrauli grain market, 71.22 per cent (29650 MT) from Radaur grain market, 70.02 per cent (4879 MT) from Gumthala Rao grain market and 69.80 per cent wheat (10783 MT) from Sadhaura grain market.

Meanwhile, the government has made payment of Rs 449.87 crore (93.49 per cent) to the farmers who supplied their wheat produce in the grain markets.

Captain Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar said that procurement and lifting work of wheat was going on smoothly in all grain markets of the district. He said that instructions were issued to provide all necessary facilities including drinking water to farmers, arthiyas and labourers in the grain markets.

