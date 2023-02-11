Arrest warrant issued against directors of Vardhman Infra

Gurugram, February 10
Taking cognisance of the offence of not handing over the possession of the unit to the bonafide allottee, the court of the Adjudicating Officer (AO) of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has issued an arrest warrant against the directors of the real estate company Shree Vardhman Infrahome Private Limited.
“It is submitted by the learned counsel for decree holder allottee that despite decree under execution no possession of the unit in question has been handed over to his client. And the counsel of the allottee has requested the court to issue arrest warrants against the directors of Shree Vardhman Infrahome Private Limited,” said the order.
The AO court has authorised its bailiff to arrest the directors and produce them before the court on or before the next date of hearing on March 28. The court earlier had issued show cause notice to directors of the real estate company in question in this regard.
“On an application of the decree holder this court had issued show cause notice to directors for not handing over the possession of unit in question. But no reply was filed by the directors despite service of notice,” said the order.
