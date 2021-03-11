Arrest warrants issued against directors of Ansal housing corporation

PTI

Gurugram, May 3

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued arrest warrants against directors of Ansal Housing Corporation for their alleged failure to deliver the housing units on time and not refunding the amount to allottees.

“To reiterate the probity and responsibility of obeying and respecting the rules framed for better and smooth functioning of the real estate sector, stringent actions are taken against culprits,” said Dr K K Khandelwal, Chairman, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Five complaints were filed against the realty firm in this regard, after which it was directed to refund approximately Rs 5 crore received from the complainants along with an interest of 9.3 per cent per annum from the date of the receipt of each payment till the whole amount is paid.

The authority issued arrest warrants for the failure on the part of the promoters to refund the amount to the allottees with interest even after several reminders.

The directors against whom the arrest warrants have been issued are Kushagar Ansal, Karun Ansal, S L Kapur and Ashok Khanna.

“To punish wilful contemner is necessary to upheld the majesty of law. We are duty bound to deliver justice to aggrieved and create a balance between all stakeholders of the real estate sector. We won’t hesitate in passing strict orders against erring promoters,” said Khandelwal.