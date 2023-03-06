Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 5

Naina Kanwal, a woman trainee sub-inspector (SI) of the Rajasthan Police, who was arrested from Rohtak on Friday is an international-level wrestler and hailed from Sutana village of the district. She is active on social media platforms and has a long list of followers.

After the arrest, she has been placed on suspension by the Rajasthan Police.

International wrestler was Asian champ Naina Kanwal has participated in international wrestling events in Mongolia, Hungary & Romania

Won gold in U-23 Asian Championship in Mongolia in 2019

On Friday, Haryana police personnel — along with the Delhi Police — went to arrest Sumit Nandal, who is wanted in a kidnapping case registered in 2021 at Mohan Garden police station, Delhi, from an apartment at Rohtak.

As the Rohtak police team knocked on the door, a woman with two pistols in her hands opened the door. When she saw the police, she threw the illegal weapons outside the house.

The police team immediately nabbed the woman, who was later identified as Naina Kanwal, trainee SI in Rajasthan Police. The police registered a case against her under the Arms Act and arrested her. The police also seized the two country made pistols she had thrown out. On Saturday, the police produced her in court which sent her into judicial custody.

Her father Ramkaran and mother Bala Devi were former sarpanches at Sutana from 2005 to 2015. Born in February 2006, Naina was fond of wrestling from her childhood and bagged ‘Haryana Kesari’ title seven times. She wanted to join the Police Department and spent three years at Nidani to learn wrestling. But she couldn’t join the Haryana Police. After that, she started playing for Rajasthan and joined Rajasthan Police on sports basis.

She also participated in several international wrestling events held in Mongolia, Hungary and Romania and also bagged a gold medal in the Asian Championship in Mongolia in 2019.

She shifted to Rohtak in 2018 and began training at Sir Chhotu Ram stadium there. Earlier, she would regularly go to Rohtak from her village, but one and a half years ago, she shifted to a flat at Rohtak.

A villager, on the condition of anonymity, said that a case is already registered against her mother Bala Devi, who was former sarpanch of the village from 2010-15. Bala Devi was booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 92.32 lakh from panchayat funds by forging the signature of Panipat Deputy Commissioner. She is on bail on the orders of the High Court.

Naina’s father was also allegedly involved in embezzlement of panchayat funds.

#panipat #Rajasthan #rohtak #social media