Kurukshetra: Art corridor for visitors, artisans at Srikrishna Museum

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, May 28
Artisans and art lovers are set to get a new space to showcase their work and hone their skills, as an art corridor is being developed at Srikrishna Museum here in Kurukshetra.
To provide platform for K’shetra artisans
Objectives behind developing an art corridor are to add new features for the visitors who reach Srikrishna Museum and also provide platform for artisans of Kurukshetra. There are many good artists in Kurukshetra but unlike Delhi and other big cities, they don’t get opportunities to display their art and skills. — Upender Singhal, Honorary secy of Kurukshetra Development Board
Srikrishna Museum being a lone museum on the theme of Krishna, houses a repository of classical and folk art traditions of India.
Exhibitions, workshops and hobby camps are organised at the museum and so far the auditorium of the museum was used to organise workshops and other activities. For the promotion of these activities throughout the year and in a bid to improve the footfall and add new attractions, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KBD) had planned to get an art corridor developed. The daily average footfall at the museum is over 1,000.
A KDB official said, “On the one hand, these activities will serve the artistic pursuits of the visitors and on the other hand, it will provide an ideal platforms for budding artists to showcase their talent and creativity. The visitors for the corridor will learn much about the basics of rich folk art traditions of the country like Madhubani, Sanjhi, Warli, Kalamkari, Tanjore, and Pattachitra. This effort will make the museum the centre of attractions for art lovers and connoisseurs who want to know the basics of Indian folk artistic traditions.”
The Honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, Upender Singhal, said, “The objectives behind developing an art corridor are to add new features for the visitors who reach Srikrishna Museum and also provide platform for the artisans of Kurukshetra. There are many good artists in Kurukshetra but unlike Delhi and other big cities, they don’t get opportunities to display their art and skills.”
“The corridor is being prepared and the renovation work of the museum is also going on. We are working on value addition and improving the display. After the completion of the renovation, the corridor will be opened. The space will be allotted to the artisans and crafts persons on rotation basis after receiving proposals from them. We are hopeful that the corridor will give due promotion to the artists and it will attract more visitors. It will also help the artisans and craftsmen to work more on topics like Kurukshetra, Krishna and Mahabharata in the region”, he added.
