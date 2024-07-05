Department of Art and Cultural Affairs invites applications for audition

Chandigarh, July 4
The Department of Art and Cultural Affairs has invited applications for the audition for a 12-day workshop and a one-day programme on classical dance, including Kathak and Bharatanatyam. The last date to apply for the auditions is July 15.
The department spokesperson said only emerging artistes (15 to 35 years) can participate in the audition. He said the interested candidates can email their applications on [email protected]
The spokesperson added that no travel or daily allowance will be provided for participating in the audition.
According to information, the application must include the name, art form, age, date of birth, place (district), father’s name, mobile number and email ID.
Applicants will need to bring original documents (Aadhaar card, first page of bank passbook, cancelled cheque, PAN card, passport size photograph) and their copies. Only artistes selected in the audition will participate in the final programme and workshop and the committee’s decision will be final.
