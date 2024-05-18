 Article 370 buried in ‘kabristan’, Congress should forget ‘dream’ of restoring it: PM Modi in Haryana's Sonepat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Article 370 buried in ‘kabristan’, Congress should forget ‘dream’ of restoring it: PM Modi in Haryana's Sonepat

Article 370 buried in ‘kabristan’, Congress should forget ‘dream’ of restoring it: PM Modi in Haryana's Sonepat

Modi referred to Gohana's famous 'Matu Ram ki jalebi' to target the opposition

Article 370 buried in ‘kabristan’, Congress should forget ‘dream’ of restoring it: PM Modi in Haryana's Sonepat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sonepat district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. PTI



PTI

Sonepat, May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the Congress, saying it should forget the “dream” of bringing back Article 370 as it has been “buried” in the “kabristan (graveyard)”.

Addressing a rally at Gohana, his second of the day in Haryana, Modi referred to the Lok Sabha polls as a “kurukshetra (battle)” in which “there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other”.

Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous “Matu Ram ki jalebi” to target the opposition.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said they have a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. “Ask them is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi”.

“In the 2024 'kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other,” he said.

Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its “desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda). They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their “dream” of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

“They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley,” he said.

“From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now,” he said.

“Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene k dene pad jayenge' (you will pay very heavy price).”

“Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad diya hai....We have buried the hurdle of Article 370 in kabristan (graveyard),” he asserted. 

Modi said the Congress is out of power for 10 years and therefore they are jittery. They are remembering their old days when the “shahi parivar” used to run the government with a remote control, he said.

On the opposition naming their grouping INDIA, he said, “The reality does not change by changing name. This INDI Alliance is a gang of the corrupt. (Jamaat of ghotalebaaz).” 

“They want power at any cost. And what is that cost? It is the country's security, stability and respect. And five prime ministers in five years. This is their formula to run the government,” he said.

“Will the country benefit, if there is new PM each year. What will they do? Will you allow the country to go back to that period of instability.”

Among those present on the occasion included Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Sonepat Mohan Lal Badoli.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #Congress #Narendra Modi #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

3
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

4
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

5
Punjab

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

7
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

8
India

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

9
India

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

10
Haryana

Lok Sabha election: Greenhorn poses tough challenge to former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘today Bibhav, then Raghav,’ claims Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

Kejriwal has continued to observe silence in the Swati Maliw...

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Kumar had also filed a complaint against Maliwal on her alle...

AAP releases Swati Maliwal's new video walking out of Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

Videos shows Asian looking youngsters being cornered by loca...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

Police arrested Kejriwal's aide Bibhav at same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard, claims Atishi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: As Bibhav Kumar arrested, his anticipatory bail plea infructuous, says court

Manoj Tiwari carried out attack on me as people no longer accepting him, alleges Kanhaiya Kumar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches