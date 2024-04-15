Artificial Intelligence to boost GMDA efforts for road repair

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 14

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to switch to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to seek solutions to road maintenance and repair in city. Once implemented, the initiative will be the first of its kind in Haryana.

The authority has invited bids for an agency that would be given the task of conducting surveys and monitoring and maintaining roads using AI.

At present, the GMDA has a road network spread over 300 km in the city, which is being managed through manual surveys and later estimates prepared for carrying out repairs. With the adoption of AI, the GMDA wants to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness in road maintenance operations.

The shift is also expected to drastically reduce reliance on extensive manpower required for the task. The agency will deploy a vehicle equipped with all-weather cameras to record video footage with GPS location tags. It will be able to capture potholes, cracks and patches.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Gurugram