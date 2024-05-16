Arvind Kejriwal will go to jail again, asserts Pushkar Singh Dhami

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 15

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that both the parties were misleading the public with an intention to gain political mileage.

Attacks leaders of INDIA bloc Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Banto Kataria in Ambala City, Dhami, launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc leaders. He today termed them ‘Mughalia’ gang.

“In Punjab, leaders of both — the Congress and the AAP— decry each other by making aggressive statements but they are contesting elections in alliance in Haryana and Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go to jail again and will have to quit the post of Chief Minister. There are many contenders for the Chief Ministership in the AAP, hence its leaders are fighting for that,” said Dhami while interacting with the media in Rohtak today.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CM said the prince of Congress lacked self-confidence, hence he could not dare to contest election from Amethi, whereas the BJP had become stronger in the South.

He said all these parties were forming an alliance to save their family and existence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Rohtak #Uttarakhand