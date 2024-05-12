Arya College students bring laurels

Panipat: Seven students of Arya Post Graduate College brought glory to the college by securing a place in the merit list of BA Economics Honours Semester V, the result of which was declared by Kurukshetra University recently. Principal Jagdish Gupta congratulated the students and faculty. Anshi Mann stood first, Kushagra stood second, Tanya stood fifth, Divyanshi Singh secured the seventh position and Arunima Pal secured the eighth position. Shweta Kumari and Chand also carved out positions for themselves in the merit list.

Two books by Dr KL Johar released

Yamunanagar: Two books authored by Dr KL Johar, former principal of MLN College, Yamunanagar, and Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University, were released at Delhi University. His books—”Three Stellar Revolutionaries Who Rattled British India’ and ‘India’s Greatest Reformers”—received appreciation and recognition. At the programme, along with the book release, 16 educationists from the country were also honoured by the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University. Dr Varinder Gandhi, Director of GNG College, Yamunanagar, also received the honour. Dr Gandhi was a student of KL Johar and said she was proud of her teacher for working tirelessly even at the age of 88.

5 get jobs at GJUST placement drive

Hisar: Five students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, have been selected in the ‘E-Campus Placement Drive’ of Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the university. Vice-Chancellor Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi congratulated the selected students and wished them luck. Registrar Prof Vinod Chhokar also congratulated the selected students. Around 39 students from the Haryana School of Business participated in the drive. The selected students were Amandeep of MBA General, Parmod of MBA Business Analytics, and Neeshu, Shweta and Anita from MCom.

