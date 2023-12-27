As fog engulfs state, MeT Dept issues red alert in 31 cities

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 26

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert in 31 cities such as Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa after fog engulfed the state, reducing visibility.

Hisar shivers at 7°C Fog to prevail in state for the next five days

Hisar records minimum temperature of 7°C

Parents’ associations urges the government to advance winter break in schools

AK Singh, Director of MeT Office in Chandigarh, said: “Highway travel should be avoided during evening and early morning. The fog will affect audibility of trains. Thus, caution should be taken at railway signals. Haryana will see foggy conditions for the next five days.”

Earlier, transport authorities issued instructions to all districts to take measures on over 300 points on highways that were susceptible to accidents during fog. Civic and highway authorities have been asked to install reflectors and cat eyes, and repair all faulty street lights.

The mercury, meanwhile, took a plunge in the state as Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, Karnal and Rohtak 8 degrees Celsius, Faridabad and Gurugram 9 degrees Celsius. Kurukshetra recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

The visibility remained considerably low across the state and air quality remained poor in districts such as Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh, officials said.

Parents’ associations across the state have requested the Education Department to advance winter break in schools. The associations have expressed concern over safety of students due to early morning fog.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Gurugram #Hisar #Karnal #Sirsa