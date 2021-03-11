As Hisar jawan laid down his life for country in Rajouri attack, sister kept waiting for his call on Raksha Bandhan

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 12

21-year-old Nishant Malik, a jawan with the 11 Rashtriya Rifles, did not respond when his sister tried to reach out to him on video call yesterday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Though his sister was expecting a call back soon hoping that he might be busy in some important work, she was taken aback on hearing the shocking news of the death of her brother in a terrorist attack at the place of his posting in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

A native of Dhanderi village in Hisar district, Nishant’s father retired Army Havildar Jaiveer Malik informed the mediapersons in Hansi town that he had gone to the Army Canteen when he got the news about the martyrdom of his son. “We had talked to him on Wednesday evening. His sister was eager to talk to him on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and called twice on his mobile phone. But when he did not pick the phone, she waited for his call which never happened,” said Malik who fought for the country in the Kargil War and also suffered a bullet wound in his right arm.

A large number of people from different walks of lives are visiting the martyred jawan’s house in Adarsh Nagar locality of Hansi town. His body will reach home by Friday night. His last rites will be performed in his native Dhanderi village.

Jaiveer said that Nishant got recruited in the Army two years ago after completing his schooling. He was now pursuing graduation also. Nishant is third among four siblings including three sisters Kiran, Jyoti and Neeraj.

Jaiveer Malik said that they had fixed the marriage of youngest daughter Neeraj and was scheduled to be solemnised in December this year. Nishant had also booked a car, which he had promised to give as a wedding gift to his sister.

Jaiveer Malik said Nishant had taken leave in June for his graduation exams and returned to duty on July 18. “He was excellent in studies since childhood and had a passion for the Army. He was aiming to get a promotion in the Army after completing his graduation,” he said.