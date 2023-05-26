As sanitation workers’ strike continues, roads turn into dumpyards

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 25

A major civic crisis has gripped the city as sanitation workers have declared a strike until May 27. The workers have already been on strike for the last two days, and Gurugram roads and streets have become dumpyards as a result.

With no garbage-lifting or street-sweeping in many areas, people have to resort to burning garbage in the open, leading to air pollution. The majority of complaints came from Old Gurugram, Chakkarpur, Gurdwara Road, Wazirabad and Kanhai.

The MC sanitation workers suspended work on Tuesday and will stage a protest until May 27. If their demands are not met, they will start an indefinite strike from May 29. Sewerage workers have also joined the strike. Various RWAs and societies have deployed their own personnel for cleaning and lifting garbage.

“We have been putting the demands forward for a long time, but to no avail,” said Naresh Malkat, state secretary, Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh. “We will not wait any further. MC officials have not sat down with us for a dialogue to resolve the issue.”