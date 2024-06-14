As water, power crisis worsens, Sirsa locals break matkas, 2 protesters faint

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 13

Residents of Jamal village in Sirsa district staged a protest at the Mini-Secretariat today, demanding adequate supply of electricity and water amidst temperatures reaching 45°C. They raised their demands with the administration and protested for nearly three hours. Two people fell unconscious due to the intense heatwave, following which they were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Initially, SDM Rajendra Kumar reached out to the villagers, but they insisted on submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner RK Singh. Later, a committee of 12 members was formed to discuss the matter with the DC. The locals were assured that their demands had been forwarded to headquarters for prompt resolution.

For the past 35 days, around 150 residents of Dhani Gian Deep in Jamal village have been protesting to get electricity and water supply. Frustrated over the lack of response from the administration, they gathered with placards at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium today. The demonstrators, including women and men, arrived at the Mini-Secretariat office at 11 am, expressing their anger against the administration.

During the demonstration, heavy police forces were stationed near the site’s gate as the protesters broke pots as a sign of protest. One of the protesters said their village lacked the basic facility of potable water and received electricity for only eight hours a day, thus affecting their health and daily lives.

Other protesters voiced their discontent, stating that due to the extreme heat, their ceiling fans often failed to operate, causing daily discomfort and affecting their children’s education.

Bhajan Lal, one of the protesters, fell unconscious during the pot-breaking demonstration due to extreme heatwave. Despite notifying the police and ambulance services, it took nearly 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. This delay prompted other protesters to demand immediate assistance for him. After nearly half an hour, Bhajan Lal was transported to the Civil Hospital in an ambulance.

Unfortunately, another woman, Bimala Devi, also collapsed at the protest site due to the intense heat, underscoring the severe conditions faced by the protesters demanding basic amenities such as electricity and clean water in their village.

