Asanas can help keep diseases at bay: Minister Subhash Sudha

Kurukshetra, June 21

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said yoga was essential to keep oneself healthy, as regular practising it could save people from many diseases.

He was speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday at the district-level celebrations at Thanesar grain market.

Sudha said, “For the last 10 years, continuous efforts are being made to promote yoga and motivate people to practice it daily. Yoga has become the essence of life and we should celebrate this day as a festival. The state government had earlier identified 1,121 places and opened Vyayamshalas there, along with trained yoga instructors. Nearly 100 more Vyayamshalas will be opened in the state within the next 60 days.”

The MLA said the government aims to make people practise yoga in every village and to spread awareness about its importance among people. He congratulated school students, representatives of various yoga institutions and the district administration officials for participating in the successful event.

MLA exhorts people to include yoga in daily life

Karnal: International Yoga Day was celebrated at the new grain market in Karnal on Friday. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan was the chief guest at the district-level programme, who exhorted people to make yoga a part of their routine. He said with the efforts of the Prime Minister, June 21 had been declared the International Day of Yoga. Yoga makes the body fit and gives peace to the mind, he said.

“Yoga reduces stress and keeps a person healthy, hence we must make it an integral part of our lives,” said the MLA.

Congratulating people on the International Day of Yoga, the MLA said yoga was an ancient Indian practice, which had become famous across the world by the efforts of PM Modi.

Zila Parishad CEO Vivek Chaudhary welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the importance of yoga. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan was among the officials who participated in the event.

