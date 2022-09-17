Asaram Bapu's son Narayan Sai booked in 2015 attempt to murder case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 16

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishant on Friday framed charges against Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and three others in an attempt to murder case registered against them in 2015.

This followed the complaint of Mahender Chawla of Sanoli Khurd village, a former aide of Asaram Bapu.

Mahender Chawla was the key witness in the rape case against Asaram Bapu. He was allegedly attacked by some unknown assailants on May 13, 2015. The police had booked Narayan Sai, Kartik and Neeraj under various Sections of the IPC.

