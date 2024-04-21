Asha Hooda: BJP’s aim to deprive children of education, youth of jobs

Kurukshetra, April 20
Asha Hooda, wife of former CM Bhupinder Hooda, said providing education to children and jobs to youth was not part of the BJP’s ideology and policy as it believed that more illiteracy and unemployment would help flourish caste and religion-based politics that the saffron party followed.
She interacted with the people at various functions held in Rohtak city on Saturday. On the occasion, she called upon them to actively participate in the Lok Sabha polls which were the biggest festival of democracy. “The BJP wants to crush the Constitution which ensures equal rights to all citizens. To protect the future of their children, parents will have to vote against the BJP in Lok Sabha elections,” she said.
