Asha workers' stir hits maternal care

Karnal, September 6

With the impasse continuing between the protesting Asha workers and the state government for nearly 30 days, the immunisation and other health-related services like the pre and post-natal care, the Nirogi programme and others have been particularly affected in the rural areas.

Though, the Health Department claimed that no health services have been affected and the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifes (ANMs) have been assigned the works of Asha workers, the ANMs said they were already overburdened.

Tough to reach out to people People, particularly women, have a special bond with them. Due to the strike, we have been facing a lot of problems as earlier, Asha workers were assigned the task to mobilise people, but now with limited human resources, it is difficult to reach out to people. —A senior doctor

“No health services have been affected due to the strike and the ANMs have been told to take over the work of Asha workers,” said Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon.

“We are already overburdened with work, including health care at PHCs, CHCs, and sub-centres along with the preparation of online data. This is making the delivery of health services difficult in rural areas,” said an ANM.

Another ANM said many sub-centres of the Health Department were catering to the health-related needs of more than 5,000 people and in some areas to 15,000 people.

Surekha, state president of the Asha Workers Association, said, around 20K Asha workers were on strike.

Demand status of govt employees

The protesting workers are demanding the status of government employees. Also want monthly salary of Rs 26,000, ESI facilities and retirement benefits among others.The Asha workers have been on strike since August 8.

