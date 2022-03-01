ASHA workers to be covered under AB-PMJAY

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today granted formal administrative approval to cover ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

State Health Minister Anil Vij said the CM had declared at a meeting held on July 27, 2021, that Nambardars, chowkidars, ASHA, anganwari and MGNREGA workers, street vendors, rickshaw-wallahs and auto drivers will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Vij said the National Health Mission, Haryana, had allocated Rs248.11 lakh to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to implement this project (Project Implementation Plan 2022-23) to cover ASHA workers in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, for which the proposal had already been sent to the Centre.