Sirsa: BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar faces irate farmers yet again

Sirsa, April 22

In Dabwali, Sirsa, farmers protested against BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar on Sunday. The farmers were adamant on questioning Tanwar, but security forces prevented them from approaching the BJP candidate. Tensions arose between the farmers and security personnel.

As soon as the farmers in Dabwali learnt that Tanwar was campaigning and attending various programmes in the city, leaders of farmer organisations, including Jasveer Singh Bhati, president of Haryana Kisan Ekta, Mandeep Desujodha, and Bhola Singh Ugarahan, along with local leaders, gathered at Dabwali village.

Ashok Tanwar proceeded without listening to the farmers’ concerns. Subsequently, the farmers gathered at Dabwali Gol Chowk and decided to protest against Tanwar. Around noon, as Tanwar arrived for the programme, the farmers began raising slogans.

They wanted Tanwar to answer their questions, but the police administration did not allow the farmers to approach him.

Mandeep Desujodha, president of the Haryana Kisan Ekta, stated that the farmers would vehemently oppose the BJP who was responsible for the farmers’ killings. Jasveer Singh Bhati and Bhola Singh Ugarahan said instead of taking action against the perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the BJP was rewarding them with ticket, which the farmers condemned.

Gurpal Singh Mangiana and Santokh Singh Khalsa, Deputy Chiefs of Haryana Kisan Ekta, stated that they would not allow the candidate of a party that was responsible for the farmers’ killings, to enter the villages.

