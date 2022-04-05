Ashok Tanwar joins AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Former Haryana Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar, who had joined the TMC, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

He joined the AAP at its headquarters in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party’s Haryana incharge Sushil Gupta. Just before joining the party, Tanwar called on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Inducting him into the party, Sisodia said Tanwar was influenced by Delhi and Kejirwal’s model of governance. His joining the AAP manifested the growing popularity of the party.

Welcoming Tanwar into the AAP fold, Gupta said his joining would strengthen the party in Haryana.

“I want to strengthen the fight in the favour of workers. I am impressed by Kejriwal’s model of governance,” Tanwar said. Notably, Tanwar had joined the TMC after it registered a landslide victory in the last Assembly elections in West Bengal.

