Ashoka University student wins gold at para-swimming nationals

Sonepat, April 2
Roshni Patra, a first year (UG) psychology student at the Ashoka University, has won the gold medal in 50-m freestyle category at the 23rd National Para Swimming Championship. Hailing from Mumbai, Roshni represented Maharashtra at the event.
Roshni is an athlete with visual impairment. Her vision continued to deteriorate gradually with the age.
Reflecting on her journey, Roshni said, “Swimming can be difficult for a visually challenged person. For instance, you are always risk-prone to hit your head or other body parts on the pool walls. I was initially afraid of entering water. However, I was motivated to started in 2017, with the incentive to work on my physical fitness.” She has won several accolades for Maharashtra, including eight gold medals across four national championships held so far.
“Roshni’s victory sets an example for all of us, what we can achieve with dedication and sheer hard-work. Having seen her practice tirelessly, despite obstacles, I can share that her accomplishments are not surprising to those who know her personally,” said her coach Kiran Pathak.
